"I was given the gift of life, and now I have to give it back. This is hard. But I am grateful for all of these 90 years. I first got sick in September 2015. When the cancer recurred last year and was terminal, I decided to be joyful about having had a full life, rather than sad about having to die. Amazingly, this outlook worked for me."
MORENCI - Dorothy E. Smith, 90, of Morenci died early Monday morning, June 24, 2019, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility, just shy of her 91st birthday.
She was born on June 27, 1928, in Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin and Helen (Quillman) Kraegel. She graduated from Napoleon High School in 1946. She worked as a bookkeeper in Napoleon before moving to Morenci, where she worked at M&S Manufacturing until the birth of her first child. Dorothy and her former husband, Russ, owned and operated the Gulf Service station in the late 1960s. She later returned to the work force with the former Sheridan Manufacturing in Wauseon, Ohio, where she retired after 25 years of service.
Dorothy was a homemaker in the sense that she taught her daughters the finer points of sewing, cooking and baking. She enjoyed her time spent working in the vegetable garden with her family and canning the fruits of their labor. They made many memories during summer vacations at the lake with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Hilda "Marie" McDougle and Vera Mae Bezruczko. She is survived by her two daughters, Vickie (Skip) Barnett of Munising and Sue (Kyle) Burk of Morenci; brother, Ron (Madelyn) Kraegel of Arizona; four grandchildren, Bob (Joanie) Long of Arizona, Ryan Long of Wisconsin, Riley Burk of Hudson and Melissa Burk of Morenci; and a great-grandson, Lukas Long. She is also survived by her cousins from Ohio and several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Lenawee Medical Care Facility and the staff from Hospice of Lenawee, whose compassionate care allowed Dorothy quality care and comfort until her passing.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci. A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.
Memorial contributions in honor of Dorothy are suggested to benefit Hospice of Lenawee. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 25 to June 26, 2019