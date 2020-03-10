|
|
ADRIAN - Dorothy Elizabeth Wakefield passed away at the age of 92, on March 7, 2020, spending more than 60 of those years living an active life in Adrian.
As a young girl she enjoyed farm life in Elkton, Mich., unaware of the depression going on around her, yet recalling the numerous "farm hands" who came and went to help her father with chores, joining the family for meals. She continued this generosity throughout her life.
After World War II, when Ray returned from the Navy, they married and began their incredible adventure together, moving to Ann Arbor. She attended nursing school at the University of Michigan and he, engineering classes. Career opportunities for Ray brought them to Adrian, where Dorothy became Adrian's "Welcome Wagon" hostess, as well as "Newcomer's" member while raising five rambunctious kids.
As each child moved into adulthood, she found more time to devote to her community, including the Croswell Opera House, Tau Delta Sorority, where she served as president and earned the Alley Cat Award for outstanding service, Alpha Omega, and P.E.O. She enjoyed a monthly game of Bridge with the same ongoing group for 50 years.
Her volunteer work at Bixby Hospital was a true passion. For 57 years she served in a variety of positions and on the Auxiliary Board as president. At 87 years old she could still be seen in the hospital corridors, transporting patients in wheelchairs to be discharged.
Dorothy believed that every child is important and valued. One unique way she demonstrated this was by baking a special birthday cake for each child who lived on Maurice Spear Campus. She also volunteered for the "Healthy Moms, Happy Babies" program, Adrian Community Nursery, and supported the Adrian Library.
During their years together, Dorothy and Ray visited every state in the United States and enjoyed multiple cruises, including an extended trip around the world. They were members of Devil's Lake Yacht Club and the First Presbyterian Church, where Dorothy played in the Hand Bell Choir. Dorothy is survived by her children, Gary (Lauri) of Clarkston, Mich., Laurie Reed of Eugene, Ore., and daughter-in-law Joan Wakefield of Adrian; grandchildren: Bryan (Brittany) Vogel, Eric (Kirsten) Vogel, Nathan Wakefield, Drew (Patrick) Soderborg, Jennifer (Brian) Payne, Ross (Lindsay) Wakefield, John Wakefield and Grant Wakefield; great-grandchildren: Jake, Vaughn, Eric, Daniel, Liam, Elliot, Oliver, Addison, Charlotte, Camdyn and Henrik.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, daughter Vicki Vogel, son Ron Wakefield, brother Don Southworth, and sister Doris Leipprandt.
Memorial services for Dorothy will be held on Monday April 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a luncheon immediately following at Wagley Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Those wishing to make a contribution in her memory should consider the Salvation Army, First Presbyterian Church, and Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020