Dorothy Elizabeth Wakefield
ADRIAN - A memorial service for Dorothy Elizabeth Wakefield, who died on March 7, will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian.
A reception will immediately follow in the funeral home's Heritage Room.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. For those unable to be present, a live streaming of the service will be accessible from Dorothy's tribute wall on www.WagleyFuneralHome.com, where a link to view the recording will be available for 90 days.
Online condolences and memories may also be shared at WagleyFuneralHomes.com, where friends can view Dorothy's entire obituary. Those wishing to make a contribution in her memory should consider the Salvation Army, First Presbyterian Church and Hospice of Lenawee.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
