ADRIAN - A memorial service for Dorothy Elizabeth Wakefield, who died on March 7, will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian.
A reception will immediately follow in the funeral home's Heritage Room.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. For those unable to be present, a live streaming of the service will be accessible from Dorothy's tribute wall on www.WagleyFuneralHome.com
, where a link to view the recording will be available for 90 days.
Online condolences and memories may also be shared at WagleyFuneralHomes.com
, where friends can view Dorothy's entire obituary. Those wishing to make a contribution in her memory should consider the Salvation Army, First Presbyterian Church and Hospice of Lenawee.