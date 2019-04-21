|
CLINTON - Dorothy Eva Helm, age 77, of Clinton passed away April 8, 2019, at home under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born June 12, 1941, Milan, daughter of Clarence and Eva (Patow) Schwartz. On June 18, 1960, she married Nelson L. Helm. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2014.
Dorothy was retired from Boysville of Michigan.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Deborah) Helm, Gwendolyn White, Bradley Helm and Gregory Helm; six grandchildren; a sister, Norine (Tom) Love; and a brother, Wilfred (Mary) Schwartz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Herter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Britton, with the Rev. Dave McCarty officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Britton. Condolences may be offered online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019