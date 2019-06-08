|
ADRIAN - Sister Dorothy Jeanne Burns, formerly known as Sister James Marie Burns, died on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 98 years of age and in the 80th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Dorothy Jeanne was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., to James and Josephine (Rano) Burns. Sister graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a Master of Arts degree in education, both from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, Michigan.
Sister spent 50 years ministering in education in Munising, Utica, Alpena, Port Huron, Detroit, Saginaw, Walled Lake, East Lansing, Harper Woods, Monroe and Dearborn, Mich.; Chicago and Elmwood Park, Ill.; Cleveland and Toledo, Ohio; and Gilbert, Ariz. Sister was principal for seven years at St. Alphonsus School in Dearborn and three years at St. Michael School in Monroe, both in Michigan, and two years at Blessed Sacrament School in Toledo, Ohio. She was the Christian Service Coordinator for 15 years at St. Alphonsus Parish in Dearborn. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich., in 2005.
Sister Dorothy Jeanne is survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Welcome of Sister Dorothy Jeanne will be at 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
