HUDSON - Dorothy L. Meredith, age 101, of Hudson died on Feb. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 2, 1918, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to the late Rutherford and Oaklee (Edgar) Durling. She married Leo A. "Curly" Meredith on May 30, 1941, in Hudson, and he preceded her in death on July 16, 1991.
Dorothy was a long-time cook and Auxiliary member at the American Legion Hannan-Calvin Post No. 180. She was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served on its Altar Rosary Society. She was a skilled artist in painting and enjoyed singing in the choir, baking and cooking. Most dear to her heart was her cherished family.
Surviving are four sons, Leo Thomas Meredith of Jackson, Mich., Charles (Chris) Meredith of Keauu, Hawaii, Dennis Meredith and Douglas Meredith both of Hudson; two daughters, Nadine (Ronald) Klebba of Hood River, Ore., Mich., Elaine (Michael) Dew of Saline; son-in-law Dana Osburn of Adrian; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by a daughter, Colleen Osburn; five sisters; and two brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy will be offered at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Hudson. The family will receive friends for visitation from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, with a vigil prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Lenawee or Sacred Heart School. Friends can share memories and words of comfort.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020