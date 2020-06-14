BLISSFIELD - Dorothy Lou "Dottie" Mitchell-Brown, 85, of Blissfield was called to our Father's celestial home early Friday morning, June 12, 2020, to nurture, sow and lovingly tend to The Master's Garden.
Born Feb. 17, 1935, in Blissfield, she was the daughter of Millard and May Jewel (Faulk) Saxton. Dottie was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a graduate of Blissfield High School. Dottie was proudly employed at the GM plant in Adrian.
Dottie was an active member of the Wellsville Methodist Church. She was also a former member of the Blissfield Presbyterian Church.
On Jan. 16, 1954, Dottie married Charles Mitchell. They shared over 34 years together until he preceded her in death in 1988. She later married William Brown on Aug. 7, 1993. He preceded her in death in February 2007.
Dottie was kind and nurturing and left a lasting impression on every life that she touched. She was a 4-H leader for many years, a member of Civitan, and a Campfire leader. Dottie was known for her artistic ability. In her spare time, she loved gardening, tending to both flowers and vegetables.
Dottie is survived by her five children, Dawn (Robb) Harmon of Sarasota, Fla., Robert O. Mitchell II of Hillsdale, Dennis D. (Barbara) Mitchell of Blissfield, Joy (Rodney) Wonderly and Penny Mitchell of Sarasota, Fla.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Andrea (Roger) Sunday; four stepdaughters, Debbie (Jim) Babiaz, Linda Bailey, Cindy (Gary) Dempsey and Dianna Brown; eight stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Charles; her second husband, William; and her sister, Virginia Jean Bacus.
Per Dottie's request, cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family suggests contributions to honor Dottie be made to Lenawee Therapeutic Riding and Civitan of Lenawee.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.