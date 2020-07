BLISSFIELD - A memorial service for Dorothy Lou "Dottie" Mitchell-Brown of Blissfield will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Wellsville United Methodist Church with a celebration of life following in Dottie's garden at the family home.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.