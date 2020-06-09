HILLSDALE - Dorothy M. Porter, 94, of Waldron died Saturday evening, June 6, 2020, at Country Living Adult Foster Care Facility in Hillsdale.
Born March 27, 1926, in Morenci she was the daughter of Truman Earnest and Eliza Elizabeth (Sands) Lowe, Sr. Dorothy was employed as an inspector and assembler for General Motors for over 26 years, until her retirement in 1991. Following her retirement from G.M., Dorothy had the opportunity to travel the world.
Dorothy was active in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She enjoyed time with her family and friends and loved making precious memories with them along life's journey. In her spare time, she was an avid reader.
She was an active member of the Pittsford Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Dorothy was a born-again Christian and loved to share what God had done in her life. She prayed for many years that those around her would receive the salvation message and make Jesus the Lord of their lives.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, David Wood of Adrian and Darin (Kandy) Wood of Hudson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Vern (Esther) Lowe, Maynard (Liz) Lowe, Mildred Kime and Donna Holt; special sister in law, Emma Escot; and niece, Carol.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Duaine Wood and Dale Wood; brothers, Harold Lowe, Truman Lowe, Jr., Merle Lowe, and Hal Lowe; and sisters, Gleao Murphy, Zola Howard and Opal Shoemaker.
A funeral service for Dorothy will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Mario Reategui officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions to honor Dorothy may be made to Elara Hospice.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Born March 27, 1926, in Morenci she was the daughter of Truman Earnest and Eliza Elizabeth (Sands) Lowe, Sr. Dorothy was employed as an inspector and assembler for General Motors for over 26 years, until her retirement in 1991. Following her retirement from G.M., Dorothy had the opportunity to travel the world.
Dorothy was active in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She enjoyed time with her family and friends and loved making precious memories with them along life's journey. In her spare time, she was an avid reader.
She was an active member of the Pittsford Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Dorothy was a born-again Christian and loved to share what God had done in her life. She prayed for many years that those around her would receive the salvation message and make Jesus the Lord of their lives.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, David Wood of Adrian and Darin (Kandy) Wood of Hudson; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Vern (Esther) Lowe, Maynard (Liz) Lowe, Mildred Kime and Donna Holt; special sister in law, Emma Escot; and niece, Carol.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Duaine Wood and Dale Wood; brothers, Harold Lowe, Truman Lowe, Jr., Merle Lowe, and Hal Lowe; and sisters, Gleao Murphy, Zola Howard and Opal Shoemaker.
A funeral service for Dorothy will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Mario Reategui officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions to honor Dorothy may be made to Elara Hospice.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.