LUDINGTON - Dorothy M. Studnicka, 94, of Ludington, formerly of Adrian, passed away at Ludington Woods Assisted Living on March 9, 2019. She had been in poor health since a stroke in April, 2017.
Dorothy was born in Temperance to H. William and Mabel (Hoffman) Hachman on Aug. 15, 1924. She graduated from Temperance High School class of 1942 and attended Davis Business College in Toledo, Ohio.
She married John J. Studnicka on Aug. 12, 1951, in Temperance. They lived and worked in Adrian most of their married life, raising a family on Lake Adrian. She worked for Provincial House for a few years but worked until retirement as a teller for Bank of Lenawee.
Dorothy lived an active and diverse life. She was a wonderful wife and mother. She and John were founding members of Hope Lutheran Church, and the couple was very involved in church activities. For many years, she and John were active members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Dorothy and John were world travelers. She was an avid card player. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. She loved to cook, fish, travel and camp out with family and friends. They spent more than 20 enjoyable winters at Swan Lake Resort and RV Park in North Fort Myers, Fla., where she was competitive in shuffleboard, euchre, cribbage and pinochle. She considered her Swan Lake friends as part of her extended family. She loved to laugh and her laughter could be recognized by all those that knew her.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, John; and her parents, H. William and Mabel Hachman.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Martha (Brian Laverty), and son, Tom (Patti); three grandchildren, James Laverty (Audrey Swartz), Andrew and Wade; and two great-grandchildren, Lucille Swartz and Violet Swartz. She is also survived by one sister, Geraldine Mannor of Temperance; and a sister-in-law, Mildred Pilko of Berea, Ohio.
The family of Dorothy Studnicka extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Ludington Woods Assisted Living and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their care and kindnesses throughout Dorothy's illness.
A memorial service will be held in Adrian at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Hope Lutheran Church, Adrian, or the .
Cremation and arrangements are by Oak Grove Funeral Home, Ludington.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019