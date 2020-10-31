1/1
Douglas Allen Schultz
1945 - 2020
TIPTON - Douglas Allen Schultz, 75, of Tipton passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020, with his family by his side.

Doug was born July 18, 1945, to the late Donald and Charliene (Stewart) Schultz.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Melissa Tabbert, stepdaughter, Laurie Stucki, and grandchildren, Caleb Tabbert, Owen Tabbert, Olivia Stucki and Aaron Stucki. He is also survived by siblings, Joan White, Dale (Sandy) Schultz and Diane Lusk David (Suzanna) Schultz; several nieces and nephews; and long-time companion, Robin Sloan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana, and his parents, Donald and Charliene Schultz.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Saline. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge the caregivers that provided care to him.

To sign Doug's guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, Inc.
301 East Michigan Ave.
Saline, MI 48176
(734) 429-9760
