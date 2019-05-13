|
TECUMSEH - Douglas Bruce Travis, age 75, of Tecumseh died May 3, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1944, in Adrian to Francis Travis and Betty Travis (Boama). He went to the free Soil School and Adrian High School until the 10th grade. He then served in the Navy from 1964-68 during the Vietnam War. He served on the USS Canberra CA-70 and other ships. He received his GED upon leaving the military and went to work for American Chain and Cable in Adrian. After it closed he worked for Dapco in Dexter. Upon retiring he participated in the VFW and drove the VA transport van for other veterans.
Doug is survived by his siblings, Vicky Boer, Frank Travis and Brad (Vera) Travis, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Betty Travis; a brother-in-law, Roger Boer; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Travis.
Graveside services, with military honors, will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at West Adrian Cemetery. Pastor Russ Henagan will officiate. Memorials are suggested to VFW Post 1584 of Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 13 to May 14, 2019