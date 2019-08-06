|
|
TECUMSEH- Douglas DeWayne Blasius, age 90, of Tecumseh died Aug. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.
He was born April 26, 1929, in Burr Oak, Mich., to Roscoe and Ruth (Bright) Blasius.
On May 10,1953, he married Sue E. Kelley in Centerville, Mich., and she preceded him in death on June 14, 2016.
He had been employed by GTE and Verizon and was also an Army veteran of the Korean War.
Doug enjoyed being able to spend time with his family and friends.
He loved animals and nature, camping, hunting, fishing and traveling. He was known for his love of God, kind heart, generosity, and always doing the right thing.
He is survived by a daughter, Linda (Randy) Lawrence of Tecumseh; two sons, Kirk (Patty) Blasius of Rockford and Eric (Karen) Blasius of Tecumseh; a daughter in- law, Becky Blasius of the Saranac area; a brother, David (Ann) Blasius of California; grandchildren, Jennifer Latcha, Justin Lawrence, Joshua Lawrence, Jeremy Blasius, Sarah Tarxowski, Benjamin Blasius, Chad Blasius and Chase Blasius; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Sue, he was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service for Doug will be held at 2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Pastor Ron Sparks will officiate. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Lenawee County Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019