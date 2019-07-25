|
ADRIAN - Douglas E. Betz, age 65, of Adrian died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born Dec. 19, 1953, in Adrian, the fourth of six children to Donald W. and Mary H. (Bills) Betz. Doug lived his entire life in Adrian, graduating from Adrian High School in 1972. On Sept. 15, 1979, he married Monica Anderson in Adrian, and she survives.
Doug worked for Commercial Savings Bank in the 1970s, and later worked at Siena Heights University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 2008 at the age of 54. His major career focus was the fire service.
Doug was a fourth-generation Betz family firefighter, dating back to 1904. He served 46 years in the fire service, following in the footsteps of his great-grandfather, several uncles and his father. He served eight years as a full-time firefighter on the City of Adrian Fire Department. The remaining 38 years were split between the Adrian Township Fire Department where he served as assistant chief, and the Madison Township Fire Department, where he spent 10 of those years as the full-time fire chief.
Doug was a member of the Lenawee County Fire Chief's Association, having served as president for several years. He was a Certified Fire Instructor with the Michigan Firefighters Training Council and was the training coordinator for firefighter courses in Lenawee County.
Doug was a life-long faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Adrian. Doug was an avid collector of firefighter memorabilia. He enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR, and loved spending time with family.
In addition to his wife, Monica, he is survived by his daughter, Amber Leigh Betz of Adrian; four brothers, Donald Jr. (Donna) Betz of Virginia, Charles Betz of Adrian, Gregory Betz of Adrian and Jeffrey (Brenda) Betz of Adrian; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Brandon; a sister, Vicki, in infancy; and his in-laws, William and Janet Anderson.
Visitation for Doug will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, during which time there will be a countywide emergency services walk-through at 5 p.m. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Adrian, with Pastor Joel Sarrault officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to St. John's Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 25 to July 26, 2019