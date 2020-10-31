1/1
Douglas Gene Shipman
1946 - 2020
ADRIAN - Douglas Gene Shipman, age 74, of Adrian passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born on July 5, 1946, in Hudson, the son of Merton and Helen (Severence) Shipman. He graduated from Waldron High School with the Class of 1964. After graduation he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years.

Doug had been employed with Bell South and AT&T as a telecommunications technician and then venturing out on his own to become an independent contractor for various telecommunication industries. After retirement, Doug enjoyed traveling around the country and housesitting for his friends.

Doug was an outgoing person who always had a smile. He enjoyed spending time and the holidays with his family and extended family of friends. Doug will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Doug is survived by his brother, Ronald M. Shipman; sister, Sandy (David) Van Coppenolle; nephews, David and Dana Van Coppenolle; and nieces, Beth Shipman and Andrea Myers.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bruce Shipman.

Per Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life for Doug will be held at a later date.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
