ADRIAN - Douglas "Jack" Jackowski passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the age of 65.
A son of Joseph and Ann, he was born on Aug. 4, 1955 in Highland Park. Jack was raised in Tecumseh and resided in Adrian. He led a passionate career as a carpenter for Trimark. Jack worked with his hands for 30 years. Around Jack's home, he would craft cabinetry and even a deck. Jack took pride in his grounds and carefully tended to his apple trees. To unwind, Jack watched and fed hummingbirds, orioles, and woodpeckers, and also spent time with his buddies. He had an interest in fishing as well.
Loving father of Jason (Misty Rau). Dear brother of Mark (Kelly Boukis), Joann Barbour and the late Christopher.
Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the American Lung Association
, 1475 E. 12 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071.