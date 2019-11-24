Home

T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611
Douglas L. Grady


1931 - 2019
Douglas L. Grady Obituary
COLORADO CITY, Colo. - Douglas L. Grady, age 88, of Colorado City, Colo., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

He was born July 7, 1931, in Ridgeway to Viola (Plank) Grady and Douglas L. Grady Sr. They preceded him in death. He married his wife, Sally (Prielipp) Grady, in 1956. She preceded him in death on Feb. 2, 2000.

Doug is survived by a daughter, Cyrisse (Jackie) Cooley, and grandsons, Ryan (Chris) Kessinger and Shawn (Isabel) Schneider-Cooley.

He graduated from Britton High School and began his career in the automobile industry at Underwood Chevrolet in Clinton after high school. After moving to Colorado, he worked as service manager at many different car dealerships in Pueblo, Colo., and eventually retired from Wilcoxson Dealership. He had many hobbies, including mechanic work, fishing and woodworking. Doug was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge in Pueblo. He was most importantly an amazing dad and grandpa and his family is so very thankful for that. They will love and miss him so much.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the King of Kings Lutheran Church, Pueblo, with burial following in the Colorado City Cemetery.

Contributions in Doug's memory may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care, Joni Fair Hospice House, 1107 Pueblo Blvd. Way, Pueblo, CO 81005. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tgmccarthy.com, for the Grady family.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
