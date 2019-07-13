|
|
ADRIAN -Douglas M. Smith, age 65, passed away on July 2, 2019, while under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee at Lynwood Manor, Adrian.
Doug was born on Sept. 15, 1953, to Evelyn (Butler) Smith Atkin and John D. Smith in Champaign, Ill. Doug restored cars and was employed at Wal-Mart in the receiving department. Doug was a veteran, having served in the Navy and the Michigan National Guard. He enjoyed action films, classic automobiles and the music of the '60s.
He is survived by a sister, Jackie (Bob) Sell of Blissfield, and a brother, Greg Atkin of Adrian. He was preceded in death by his mother, his father and his stepfather.
Cremation has taken place per Doug's request. There will be no services. The family wishes to thank ProMedica Bixby Hospital, U of M Hospital, the staff at Lynwood Manor and Hospice of Lenawee for the care they provided for Doug during the last weeks of his life.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 13 to July 14, 2019