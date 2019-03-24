|
ADRIAN - Duane E. McCarty, age 80, of Adrian, died peacefully March 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 10, 1938, in Monroe County to Clarence and Kathleen (Gilhouse) McCarty. On Nov. 15, 1958, he married Judy Barker in Angola, Ind. She survives. Duane had been employed by Ford Motor Company where he retired in 1997. He was a member of the Conservation League and was a reserve sergeant for the Adrian Police Department. Duane had a "green thumb," always had a garden and could grow anything. He loved his family, to trap shoot and was a very devoted and faithful man who loved the Lord.
In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Kevin) Baldwin of North Carolina, Sheree (Ron Baldwin) McCarty of Adrian and Kristi McCarty of Toledo; a brother, Vernon McCarty of Washington; two sisters, Marjorie (Duane) Allen of Tecumseh and Cindy (Robin) Hatch of Arizona; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Herbert McCarty.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian with Pastor Adam Lynch officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Neighbors of Hope. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019