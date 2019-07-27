|
ADRIAN - Dustin Keith Sanders, age 26, of Adrian died suddenly from a heart attack on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born on Nov. 17, 1992, in Jackson, the son of Sarah (Tuckey) Miller and Keith Sanders.
Dustin was employed as a cook at his family's business, the Tecumseh Big Boy. He liked playing the guitar, video games, bowling and drawing. Dustin loved his family and was stern in his beliefs that family needs to stick together.
Dustin is survived by his mother, Sarah (Jeff) Miller of Onsted; father, Keith (Lynn) Sanders of Sanford, Fla; two brothers, Jonah Sanders of Manitou Beach and Michael Sanders of Onsted; two sisters, Stacy Miller of Toledo and Nicole (Juane) Tinsley of Piggott, Ark.; paternal grandfather, William Rosa; aunts and uncles, Blair and Kim Marie Tuckey and Joe and Sherri Tuckey; 12 nieces and nephews; and numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Ann and Gene Tuckey, and paternal grandmother, Mary Catherine Sanders
Visitation for Dustin will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian Fath officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 27 to July 28, 2019