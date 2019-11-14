|
MANITOU BEACH - Earl "Rocky" Andrew Rock, Sr., age 89, of Manitou Beach passed away Nov. 11, 2019.
Rocky was born July 17, 1930, in Flint, the son of Wilfred and Mildred Rock. Upon graduation from high school, Rocky enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Missouri. He was an avid golfer and played professionally for a few years but finally had to get a real job, thus began his career as a process engineer with General Motors. Rocky retired in 1995 from General Motors after 30 years of service. Rocky's hobbies included the love of sports, especially the Detroit Tigers; casino gambling; and traveling, highlighting his love of taking the road less traveled. On June 30, 1984, he married Tara; she survives.
In addition to his wife, Tara Rock, he is survived by his son, Roy Rock (Randy Shaefer); stepchildren, Sandi Pauley (Claude Ash), Jack (Pam) Conrad, Rhonda (Galen) Kenyon, Tara (David) Morin, Fredie (Michelle) Sizemore, Chandra Sizemore and Stephanie Peifer; daughter-in-law, Denise Rock; three grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Rocky was preceded in death by his son, Earl Andrew Rock II; his parents, Wilfred and Mildred Rock; two stepsons, Richard Stout and Donald Conrad; and eight siblings, Edith, Bill, Don, Norm, Mary, Connie, Tom and Barbara.
A loving father and husband, who with his humor and wit enriched our lives and will be forever cherished in memory.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with military honors performed. Burial will follow in a private cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019