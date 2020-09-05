1/1
Earl J. Boozer
1933 - 2020
ADRIAN - Earl J. Boozer, age 87, of Adrian passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at Tecumseh Place.

He was born March 21, 1933, in Section, Ala., the son of Clarence and Bertha (Pendergrass) Boozer. On Dec. 18, 1954, he married Donna Mae Logan; she preceded him in death on Nov. 15, 2009.

Earl served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He then went on to work for Ford Motor Company-Saline Plant, retiring as a UAW benefits representative. Earl loved fishing and hunting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. After retirement, Earl loved wintering in Section, Ala., and spending time there with his family.

Earl is survived by his children, Carolyn (James) Hawley, Debbie (Ray) Merillat and Kevin (Rose) Boozer; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one brother, Rob (Dolores) Boozer; one sister, Elizabeth (Roy) Deyo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Donna Boozer, he was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bertha Boozer; four sisters, Pauline Strahan, Jane Boozer, Joyce Harrison and Katherine Samonek; and six brothers, Rayford Boozer, Edward Boozer, Wayne Boozer, Dwight Boozer, James David Boozer and Claries Junior Boozer; two grandchildren; one niece; and three nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.

Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, with military honors performed by the Adrian VFW Post No. 1584 Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Careline Hospice in Jackson. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
