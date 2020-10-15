ADRIAN - Sister Edith Kathleen (Katie) Zemke, O.P., baptized Catherine Zemke, died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian.
She was 93 years of age and in the 73rd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Edith Kathleen was born in Alpena to Boneslaus (Bonnie) and Edith (Foley) Zemke. She graduated from the St. Joseph Academy in Adrian and received a bachelor of arts degree in History and a master of arts degree in Education, both from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian.
Sister spent 33 years ministering in elementary and secondary education in Adrian, Detroit and Saginaw. In Detroit, she was principal for eight years at St. Gabriel School, for 10 years at St. David School and one year at St. Juliana School, and assistant principal for four years at St. Matthew School.
Sister also ministered in education for five years in Chicago and Rockford, Ill., and for two years in Albuquerque, N.M. She was manager for the Dominican High School Convent Complex in Detroit for 10 years.
Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2003.
Sister Edith Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Margaret Smith and her brother John Zemke.
She is survived by loving nieces, nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The vigil prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
The rite of committal will be in the congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.