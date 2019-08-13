Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Wonders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Wonders


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Wonders Obituary
MORENCI - Edith Wonders, 91, of Morenci, died Monday morning, Aug. 12, 2019, at Oasis at Adrian.

She was born Nov. 1, 1927, in Fulton County, Ohio, to Ray and Mabel (Brim) Brink. She married Lyle Wonders on June 29, 1947, in Litchfield, Mich., and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2010.

Edith primarily served her family as a homemaker, but also worked part-time in the kitchen at the former Morenci Area Hospital.

Surviving are four daughters, Joyce (David) DiCenso of Morenci, Vickie (Thomas Sr.) Popejoy of Adrian, Gloria (Michael) Wolf of Sunfield, Mich., and Brenda Peck of Pittsford; a son, Lyle II (Lucy) Wonders of Paris, Mich.; a brother, Albert Brink; sister, Helen Stahl; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Wayne Wonders; siblings, Floyd Leady, Ray Brink, Isabelle Fazekas, James Brink, Earl Brink, Hazel Crall, and Betty Ward; and a grandson, Benjamin Wonders.

In accordance with Edith's wishes, cremation will take place and no public services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci.

Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.