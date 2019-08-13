|
MORENCI - Edith Wonders, 91, of Morenci, died Monday morning, Aug. 12, 2019, at Oasis at Adrian.
She was born Nov. 1, 1927, in Fulton County, Ohio, to Ray and Mabel (Brim) Brink. She married Lyle Wonders on June 29, 1947, in Litchfield, Mich., and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2010.
Edith primarily served her family as a homemaker, but also worked part-time in the kitchen at the former Morenci Area Hospital.
Surviving are four daughters, Joyce (David) DiCenso of Morenci, Vickie (Thomas Sr.) Popejoy of Adrian, Gloria (Michael) Wolf of Sunfield, Mich., and Brenda Peck of Pittsford; a son, Lyle II (Lucy) Wonders of Paris, Mich.; a brother, Albert Brink; sister, Helen Stahl; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Wayne Wonders; siblings, Floyd Leady, Ray Brink, Isabelle Fazekas, James Brink, Earl Brink, Hazel Crall, and Betty Ward; and a grandson, Benjamin Wonders.
In accordance with Edith's wishes, cremation will take place and no public services will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019