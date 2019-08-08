|
HOUGHTON LAKE - Edna Bays passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, at The Brook in Houghton Lake, Mich., at the age of 90. Edna was born on Feb. 24, 1929, and grew up on a farm in Manitou Beach, Mich. She graduated from Onsted High School in 1946.
After graduation she moved to Adrian where she waitressed for many years. She worked at Dobbins Tea Room, the Lenawee Country Club and later the Tecumseh Country Club. Edna and Taulbee "Toby" Bays were married in Napoleon, Ohio, on Aug. 4, 1951. A son, John Bays, was born in 1952.
Edna moved from Adrian to Temperance, Mich., in 1999 to be near her son and daughter-in-law. When they both passed away, and more care was needed, she moved to Houghton Lake, Mich., to be near her niece, in 2017.
Edna loved to travel. She was always ready for the next trip, whether near or far. One of her favorite trips was to England with her sister. There she began her Royal Doulton figurine collection.
Edna was a loving and caring person. She seldom complained, even through many hard and difficult times in her life. She was her friends and families' greatest cheerleader. One of her greatest attributes was her amazing gift to listen to others. She will be greatly missed by those lucky enough to know her.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marguerite Hawkins; husband, Toby Bays; her son, John, and daughter-in-law, Marcia, and sister and brother-in-law, Jim and Pat Hansen. She is survived by her nieces, Carol (Fred) Chidester of Houghton Lake, Mich., and Linda (Wayne) Yielding of Sylvania, Ohio, three great-nieces, Tesha (Charles) Humphriss, Courtney (Bill) Rapson and Nita (Steve) Messerschmidt and one great-nephew, Shane Chidester, and three wonderful and caring friends, Beth Haines, Collen Rudnicki and Karen Stresen.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich. Interment will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will also be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, Mich. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019