TECUMSEH - Edward D. Hodges, 81, passed away peacefully under hospice care at Tecumseh Place on Jan. 12, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1938, to Dwight and Helen Hodges in Tecumseh. Ed graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1956 and from the University of Michigan in 1960, with a degree in math and education. He spent most of his teaching career teaching math at Bay City Central High School and also taught at the University of Michigan and at Monroe Community College before retiring.
Ed had a lifelong hobby in model railroading and also a lifelong interest in the history of Tecumseh. He was a member of the Tecumseh Historical Society.
He was preceded in death by his parents and niece Kirsten Allen. Ed is survived by his sister, Jane Wyatt, Port Austin; niece, Sherri Halucha, Hampton Bays, N.Y.; two great-nieces, Elizabeth Allen, Ypsilanti, and Anna Holm, San Diego, Calif.; and two great-nephews Josh Allen, Ypsilanti, and Ben Halucha, Hampton Bays, N.Y.
Cremation has taken place. A burial service will be held in the spring. Memorials may be made to the Tecumseh Historical Society. Arrangements are being handled by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020