ADRIAN – Edward E. Beavers, age 93 of Adrian, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 26, 1925, in St. George, W. Va., the only son of James and Dove (Ashby) Beavers. During World War II, he proudly served in the United States Army.
On Sept. 19, 1953, he married Marian Moran, in Angola, Ind., and she preceded him in death in 1993, after celebrating over 40 years of marriage.
Ed worked for Gerity for several years before going to work for Universal Die Cast in Saline where he retired with 27 years of service. He was a member of the VFW Annis-Fint Post #1584 as well as the DAV Lenawee Chapter #20.
He is survived by great-nieces and nephews including his caregiver, Brandi (Jay) Bates of Clinton, Brian Johnson, Adrian; Heidi (Roger) Yatzek of Palmyra and Roderick Merrick of Adrian; great-great-nieces, Angeline (Kyle) Pratt, Madison Young and Mackenzie Schuch, great-great-nephew Christian Austin, and the youngest members of the family who brought him great joy, three great-great-great-nephews and one great-great-great-niece.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his only child, Edward Beaver in infancy; his sister Velma Barron; nieces Tina Johnson and Sherry Merrick and nephew Joseph Barron.
Visitation will take place from Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian, followed by a procession to Fairfield Cemetery for a graveside service at 1 p.m. Full military honors will be conducted by VFW Annis-Fint Post #1584 and American Legion Post #97.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019