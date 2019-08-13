Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Beavers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward E. Beavers


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward E. Beavers Obituary
ADRIAN – Edward E. Beavers, age 93 of Adrian, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home.

He was born Oct. 26, 1925, in St. George, W. Va., the only son of James and Dove (Ashby) Beavers. During World War II, he proudly served in the United States Army.

On Sept. 19, 1953, he married Marian Moran, in Angola, Ind., and she preceded him in death in 1993, after celebrating over 40 years of marriage.

Ed worked for Gerity for several years before going to work for Universal Die Cast in Saline where he retired with 27 years of service. He was a member of the VFW Annis-Fint Post #1584 as well as the DAV Lenawee Chapter #20.

He is survived by great-nieces and nephews including his caregiver, Brandi (Jay) Bates of Clinton, Brian Johnson, Adrian; Heidi (Roger) Yatzek of Palmyra and Roderick Merrick of Adrian; great-great-nieces, Angeline (Kyle) Pratt, Madison Young and Mackenzie Schuch, great-great-nephew Christian Austin, and the youngest members of the family who brought him great joy, three great-great-great-nephews and one great-great-great-niece.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his only child, Edward Beaver in infancy; his sister Velma Barron; nieces Tina Johnson and Sherry Merrick and nephew Joseph Barron.

Visitation will take place from Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian, followed by a procession to Fairfield Cemetery for a graveside service at 1 p.m. Full military honors will be conducted by VFW Annis-Fint Post #1584 and American Legion Post #97.

Share online condolences and memories at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now