GRAND RAPIDS - On June 15, 2019, the gates of Heaven were opened wide as Edward George deBaptiste passed through them into the arms of his Loving Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ed was born in Detroit, Mich., to parents Eric and Irene deBaptiste. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Betty and Ann Brown. Ed is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Bett"; son, Marc (Melissa); grandchildren, Wendy (Bryan) Waterman and Peter deBaptiste; stepdaughter, Major Heather (William) Holman; grandchildren, Heidi (Jeremy) Grey, Holly (Joshua) Gos and Chad (Kendra) Holman; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, Donald (Lorraine) deBaptiste and nieces, Beth (Brad) Follis and Cristine (Byran) Blaskey and their children.
Ed was employed as a draftsman for General Motors for 31 years retiring early to go into full-time ministry with The Salvation Army. After retiring from full-time service with the local Corps (church) in Adrian, Mich., Ed went into part time Prison Ministries with The Salvation Army. It was during this time he would visit and counsel the inmates at Milan Correctional Facility along with correcting and sending notes of encouragement back to them on their Bible study lessons.
Ed was involved with several local civic and service groups including Kiwanis, Rotary, Habitat for Humanity and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. His little brother was with him for nine years until he graduated from high school. His hobbies were scuba diving with his son, Marc, and he also enjoyed woodworking in which many of his family and friends received the beautiful gifts he made for them.
During their 38 years of marriage, Ed and Bett enjoyed travelling to several countries with the highlight being their time spent in the Holy Land. What an experience as they read Scripture together each day recalling the sights and sounds of the very place they had visited. Ed has now finished his travelling and is now walking the streets of gold. Well done, thy good and faithful servant!
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to The Salvation Army, 217 W. Church St. Adrian, MI 49221 or The Medical Team Hospice, 400 Ann St. NW Ste. 104, Grand Rapids, MI 49504.
A very special "thank you" to Hospice and The Medical Team staff, the American House staff and residents and the Ofield Funeral Home for the many kindnesses shown to our family during this time.
A celebration of Ed's Promotion to Glory will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at The Salvation Army, 1235 Fulton E. Grand Rapids, with Lt. Col. Norman Marshall officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial services will be held Wednesday, July 3, at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.
