ELIZABETHTOWN, Ill. - On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Edward H. Lafferty of Elizabethtown, Ill., passed away at Hardin County General Hospital in Rosiclare, Ill., under the wonderful care of family and staff.
Edward was born on July 11, 1923, in Logan, W.Va., the son of the late Ida and Thomas Lafferty. He joined the Army at a very young age. He served in World War II in the South Pacific with the 81st Infantry Division 44; he received the Purple Heart on Sept. 26, 1944, in Palau Island. He was also awarded the American Defense Service Medal, American Theater Service Medal and Asiatic Pacific Service Metal. He married Laurene Morrison Lafferty on July 11, 1946, in Logan, W.Va. They were married 66 years when Laurene passed away on April 8, 2012. Together they had six children.
Edward is survived by five children, Sandra McCumber of Elizabethtown, Ill.; Pat Lolley of Camden, Tenn.; Edward (Kay) Lafferty of Elizabethtown, Ill.; Barbara Clymer (Terry) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Debra Dermyer (Dan) of Tecumseh, Mich.; 24 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
Edward was a wonderful father and grandfather "Papaw." He enjoyed his time with the love of his life, Laurene, and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He shared his love and knowledge with the family, and he will never be forgotten.
Edward was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Laurene; one son, Thomas Lafferty (Vietnam 1970); five stepchildren, Jack Montgomery, James Montgomery, Johnny Montgomery, Joe Montgomery and Donna Montgomery McGlone; grandson, Timothy Clymer; great-granddaughter, Amanda Krzyston; and son-in-law, Dannie Lolley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. May 23, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Elizabethtown, Ill. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today, May 22, at the church. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Logan, W.Va.
Visit alyfh.com to leave an online condolence or sign the guest book. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 179, Elizabethtown, IL 62931.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 22 to May 23, 2019