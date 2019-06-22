|
|
ONSTED - Edward M. Rawson, age 65, of Onsted passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1953, in Coldwater, the son of Merle and Dolores (Tompkins) Rawson. Ed graduated from Quincy High School in 1971. He married Mickey Rawson on Feb. 10, 1984, in Adrian. She survives.
Ed was a drywall artist for 40 plus years. He owned and operated Rawson Drywall, Inc., until 2014, when he had to retire due to disability caused by Posterior Cortical Atrophy and early onset Alzheimer's disease. Rawson Drywall still runs under the leadership of his daughter, Gina Helminiak, and Robert Vaughn, a long-time friend and coworker. Ed was a member of Tipton Community Congregational Church, a board member for the Golden Hammer Awards and the Adrian Moose Lodge #1034. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with family.
Surviving, besides his wife, Mickey Rawson, are two sons, Jacob (Stacy) Rawson of Adrian and Derek (Amy) Reidy of Onsted; three daughters, Gina (Dan) Helminiak of Adrian, Olivia (Curtis) Shaw of Onsted and Maria (Barron) Roberts of Adrian; 18 grandchildren, Chase, Bryn and Emma Reidy; Camden, Caleb, Sofia, Julia, Gloria, and Oliver Shaw; Ryker, Remy and Renly Roberts; Josh, Alyssa, Leah, Riley and Jessiyah Helminiak; and Emily (Brian) Gonyi; three great-grandchildren and more babies on the way; his mother, Dolores Rawson of Quincy; former spouse, Pamela Sue Hart of Mississippi; three sisters, Melanie (Steven) Nelson of Quincy, his twin, Heidi Rawson of Coldwater and Vanessa (Richard) Rawson-Larson of Crestwood, Ky.; blessed by too many nieces, nephews and cousins to count and so many dear friends he loved as kin, Robin, Lynn, Alice and many others.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jodi Marie Rawson; granddaughter, Paige Reidy; his father, Merle Rawson; and sister, Connie Crew.
Funeral services for Ed will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Tipton Community Congregational Church, 9240 Tipton Highway, with Pastor Eric Hickman officiating. Luncheon to follow. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials in Ed's name are suggested to Daybreak Adult Day Services in Adrian, God's Helping Hand of Tipton Community Congregational Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted. Condolences and words of comfort may be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on June 22, 2019