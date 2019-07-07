|
|
HAMILTON, Ala. - Edwin Palmer, 91, passed away June 25, 2019, in Hamilton Ala. Born May 27,1928, he is survived by his wife, Faye, of Hamilton. They have been married 72 wonderful years. He is also survived by his daughters, Bev (Keith) Buehrer and Jaki (Roger) Smith of Adrian; five grandchildren, Matthew Buehrer of Adrian, Chris (Bobbi Jo) of California, Jenee (Tony) Williams of Adrian, Lissa (Ron) Hudik of Ohio and Patrick of Texas. He has six great-grandchildren and two sisters, Naomi Godsey and Helen McCarley of Hamilton. Before his retirement, Edwin worked at Simplex and Citizens Gas Fuel Co.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike Palmer; two brothers; and one sister. His service was held in Hamilton at the Hamilton Funeral Home on June 29, 2019. Burial was at Hamilton City Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 7 to July 8, 2019