ADRIAN - Edwin Joseph Herr, age 70, of Adrian passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Oasis at Adrian.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1949, to Richard and Wilma (Valiton) Herr. He was a huge NASCAR fan and enjoyed sports cars, bird identifying and birdwatching. Most of all, Edwin loved spending time with his family.
Edwin is survived by his brother, Michael (Nancy) Herr of Adrian; sister, Mary Herr of Plymouth; brother-in-law, Rob Lerner of Berkley; five nieces, Angie (John) Murphy, Aimee (Josh) Schier, Alison (Brian) Oliver, Elizabeth (Chris) Chier and Nicole (Michael) Lipman; and one nephew, Edward (Tara) Herr.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Annette Lerner.
Per Edwin's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, with Fr. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating.
A celebration of life service will be held for extended friends and family at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.