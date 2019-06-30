Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Edwin Reynolds Bailey


1925 - 2019
Edwin Reynolds Bailey Obituary
ADRIAN - Edwin Reynolds Bailey, formerly of Adrian, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 18, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.

Mr. Bailey was born Dec. 21, 1925, in Adrian, the son of Frank and Geraldine Bailey. He served most of his career at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he taught educational administration. He twice proudly served his country in the U.S. Armed Services.

Mr. Bailey was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Geraldine; his brothers, Phil, Franklyn and James Bailey; his sisters, Eileen Bailey and, shortly following his death, Lois Jean Dryer. He is survived by his loving wife, June; his children, Lisbeth Eileen and

Michael Edwin; his daughter-in-law, Julianne; and his grandchildren, Lydia Margaret, Emma Rose and Eleanor Eileen Bailey. Also surviving are sisters, Geraldine Tucker and her husband, Floyd Tucker, and Pamela; his brother, Jack; sister-in-law Shirley Bailey; and many nephews and nieces.

A visitation will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, followed by a 2:30 p.m. memorial service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, 3050 W. Beecher Road, Adrian. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Telegram on July 1, 2019
