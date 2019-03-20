|
TECUMSEH - Edwinna LaVonne Gove, age 91, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 27, 1927, in Battle Creek, Mich., to LeRoy and C. Blanche (Cranor) Perin. In 1949, she married Edwin R. "Ben" Gove and they celebrated 52 years together before his death in 2001.
LaVonne had a salon business out of her home on Matthews Highway before becoming a secretary for Tecumseh Public Schools. Later, she was a realtor for Goedert Real Estate. Following her retirement she attended Bible studies and enjoyed playing cards with clubs, family and friends. She was also an avid reader and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. She began quilting in 1980s, belonging to the Raisin Valley Quilt Club. Her quilts received many honors. A quilt was made for each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild.
LaVonne is survived by three daughters, Garna (Gary) Naugle of Tecumseh, Kay Isaacson (Ron) of Rolla. Mo.; Marcy (Monte) Cole of Tecumseh; one brother, Lowell (DeAnna) Perin of Hudson; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister, C. Delee Perkins.
Memorial service for LaVonne will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The Rev. Debi Humphrey will officiate. Cremation has taken place at her request with interment at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Lenawee or the Lenawee Humane Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019