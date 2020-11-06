1/1
Edythe Agnes Kelley
1925 - 2020
HOUSTON, Texas - Edythe Agnes Kelley, 95, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

She was born to Paul John Shaffer and Ruth Scott Shaffer on Jan. 12, 1925, in Adrian and married John Richard Kelley on Sept. 4, 1944.

Edythe was preceded in death by her brother, Paul John "PJ" Shaffer, Jr.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 76 years, John, of Houston; daughter, Barb, and husband, Dennis Selby, of Lake Palestine, Texas; special niece and her family, Nancy Shaffer Mehan of Adrian; sister-in-law, Hellen J. Kelley of Sun City, Ariz., and long-time friend, Margorie Chambers of Adrian.

Mrs. Kelley was a remarkable woman and will be missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
