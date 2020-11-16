1/1
Eileen Mae Perry
1928 - 2020
BLISSFIELD - Eileen Mae Perry, 92 of Blissfield, formerly of Petersburg, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Blissfield Place.

She was born June 26, 1928, in Frenchtown, Mich., the only daughter of the late Harley and Clara (LaPrad) Miller. On May 20, 1966, she married Alvin Perry in Monroe, and he preceded her in death in 1982.

Eileen retired from the Lions Store in Toledo where she sold women's apparel for 32 years. She always looked forward to attending the monthly Lark Association meetings with fellow Lions Store retirees. She was a member of the Light of Christ Parish, St. Alphonsus Church, and, more recently, the St. Peter the Apostle Church in Blissfield.

Special thanks to the staff of Blissfield Place who made Eileen's stay so pleasant with their crafts and activities.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann (Henry) Curtis of Petersburg; grandchildren, Stephanie Tober and Joseph (Angela) Curtis; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan, Hannah and Madelyn Curtis and Jeff, Michael and Thomas Tober; and great-great-grandchildren, Allison and Alex Curtis and Theodore, Lincoln, Vera, Charlotte and Tripp Tober.

In addition to her husband Alvin, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd and Roger Miller.

The funeral liturgy will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield with Fr. Bob Pienta officiating. Burial will be private.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service.

Contributions in memory of Eileen may be directed to the VFW of the donor's choice.

Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel
301 S Lane St
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-2133
