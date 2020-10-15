1/
Eileen Y. Rogers
ROCHESTER HILLS - Eileen Y. Rogers, formerly of Adrian, passed away peacefully in Rochester Hills on March 11, 2020.

She is survived by her four children: Yvonne (Al) Mitchell, Michael (Sandra) Rogers, Gary (Sharon) Rogers and Linnea (Marc) Maloian. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon and great-grandson Liam.

Inurnment services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery, Irish Hills.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Inurnment
01:30 PM
St. Joseph Shrine Cemetery
