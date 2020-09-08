ADDISON - Elaine Leota "Saunders" Acker, age 84, of Addison passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1935, in New Haven, Ind., to Irvin J. and Lulu (Adams) Bandelier. She married Dean A. Saunders on June 9, 1962, in New Haven, Ind., and he preceded her in death on April 30, 1995. Elaine then married Everett L. Acker on April 19, 2003, in Addison and he preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 2012.
Elaine graduated from New Haven High School in 1953. She earned her B.A. Degree in Education from Manchester College in Manchester, Ind., in 1957. She taught school in New Haven for five years and then she taught Elementary School in Addison for 15 years, retiring in 1990.
Elaine was a member of the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church in Hillsdale. She was a member of the church choir. She was also a member of the Addison Women's Club. Elaine enjoyed crafts, photography, traveling and spending time with her family.
Surviving is one daughter, Beverly (Gary) Osborn of Starke, Fla., one son, Fred (Jody) Saunders of Addison, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, one sister, Delores Bandelier of Manchester, Ind., two nieces and one nephew.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dean A. Saunders and her second husband, Everett L. Acker.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church in Hillsdale, with the Rev. Keith W. Porter officiating. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday until the time of the service at the church. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hillsdale Free Methodist Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.