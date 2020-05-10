|
CLINTON - Elaine Marie Tirb, age 65, of Clinton died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home with her family by her side.
She was born Jan. 2, 1955, in Tecumseh, the daughter of the late Donald and Helen (Keinath) Aebersold.
Elaine graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1973 and worked in automotive packaging for over 36 years. She was a member of the Tecumseh VFW and held various positions there. Elaine loved golfing with friends and family. In her young years she enjoyed playing softball and bowling.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Richard; three sons, David (Heather) Tirb of Manchester, Chris (Vanessa) Tirb of West Bloomfield and Jason (Marie) Tirb of Conifer, Colo.; a sister, Peggy (Rex) Fetzer of Casa Grande, Ariz.; a grandchild, Cody Tirb; uncle and aunt, Charlie and Ethel Aebersold of Tecumseh; a nephew, Zeke Schwartz of Michigan; and several cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Schwartz.
A private burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 10 to May 11, 2020