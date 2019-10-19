Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Dominican Life Center Lobby
Wake
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:15 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center.
Vigil
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Catherine Chapel
Sister Elisa Joan Doherty O.P.

Sister Elisa Joan Doherty O.P. Obituary
ADRIAN - Sister Elisa Joan Doherty, O.P., formerly known as Sister Michael Eilese Doherty, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 86 years of age and in the 68th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.

Sister Elisa was born in Detroit to Frank and Melita (Dederich) Doherty. She graduated from Dominican High School in Detroit and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in piano from Barry College (University) in Miami Shores, Fla., and a Master of Music degree in music education from Florida State University in Tallahassee.

Sister spent 24 years ministering in education in Cheektowaga, N.Y., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and Guayama, Puerto Rico. She was a high school music teacher for seven years at Colegio Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, an institution of the Congregation. Sister was a pastoral minister for 10 years in Guayama, 12 years in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, and seven and a half years in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She was also the director of the Community Outreach Center in San Juan for six years. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2013.

Sister Elisa was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Eleanor Trombley. She is survived by a sister, Eileen Scheich of Shelby Township, and a brother, Richard Doherty of Troy, Mich., nieces and nephews, and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.

Welcome of Sister Elisa will be on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
