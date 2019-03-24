|
ADRIAN - Elizabeth "Betty" Dull-Timm, age 59, of Adrian went to be with The Lord on March 22, 2019, at University of Michigan Hospital.
She was born July 3, 1959, in Adrian, the daughter of James and Doris (Delph) Dull. Betty was a graduate of Adrian High School. She was the director of Maple City REACT for over 30 years. Betty loved volunteering and helping others, which included working at MIS for over 20 years and organizing benefits for people in the community that needed help. She loved her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Betty is survived by her children, Grand Dull and Amanda (Nicholas) Shipman; four grandchildren, Jonathan Shipman, Tiler Shipman, Jade Shipman and Kynsie Dull; three brothers, John, Jimmy and Gene; several nieces and nephews; and her fiance, Eric Landis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Alice Frederick; one brother, Lee Bellamy; and nephew, Timothy Cook.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. David Shipman officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian.
Memorials may be made to Betty's family to be used accordingly. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019