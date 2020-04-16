|
ADRIAN - Sister Elizabeth "Betty" Gibbons, formerly known as Sister Claire Eugene Gibbons, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 83 years of age and in the 64th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Betty was born in Mt. Clemens, to Eugene and Marie (Baribault) Gibbons. She graduated from Oak Park High School in Oak Park, Illinois. She received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, a Master of Education degree and a Master of Arts degree in Computer Management, both from Barry College (University), Miami Shores, Florida.
Sister spent 13 years ministering in elementary education in Homewood and Burbank, Illinois; and Tallahassee, Melbourne, Gulfport, St. Petersburg and Palatka, Florida. She served as pastoral/parish minister in Joliet, Chicago, and Maywood, Illinois; and Tallahassee and Indian Rocks, Florida, for 21 years. From 1982-86, she was social concerns director at Sacred Heart Parish in San Diego, California. She served at Barry University in Miami Shores, from 1986-93 as campus minister, assistant director of residents and director of computer services. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2009.
Sister Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Eugene Louis Gibbons. She is survived by two sisters: Claire Niebuhr of Bon Secours, Alabama, and Marilyn Hunter of Sun City, Arizona, loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via livestream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020