HUDSON - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Kimling, 91, of Hudson died Tuesday afternoon, April 16, 2019, at The Oasis of Adrian.
Born in Hudson on Oct. 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Mabel (Marowelli) McGill. Betty graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School with the Class of 1944. She married the love of her life, Alvin "Gus" Kimling, on her 19th birthday, Oct. 22, 1946, in Hudson. He preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 1996. She served her family as a loving homemaker and was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she was active in the Altar Rosary Society.
Surviving are two sons, Michael Kimling of Adrian and Joe (JoAnne) Kimling of Hudson; three daughters, Charlene Tanis of Grand Haven, Jaki Kimling of Adrian and Cindy Guerra of Hudson; 13 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband of 50 years, were her five siblings, Francis Spreeman, Agnes Wright, Lawrence McGill, Mary Ransom and Theresa McGill; a great-granddaughter, Gracie Kimling; and a daughter-in-law, Annette Kimling.
A Mass of Resurrection for the soul of Elizabeth Kimling will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson, to be celebrated by Father Tomy Kattikanayil. The family will receive friends for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m.
Monday afternoon at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, where a vigil prayer service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will also take place Tuesday morning at the church, from 10 a.m. until Mass begins. Interment will take place at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Betty may be made to Sacred Heart School. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019