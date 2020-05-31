Elizabeth M. "Betty" Rockwood
1926 - 2020
ADRIAN - Elizabeth "Betty" M. Rockwood, age 93, of Adrian died on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Gaslight Village Assisted Living, Adrian.

She was born June 13, 1926, in Adrian to Jay B. and Ida A. (Stoll) Tornow. On June 15, 1946, she married William Rockwood in Adrian. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2005.

Betty had been employed by the Burton Abstract and Title Company. She and her husband, Bill, moved to Florida in 1980, where they lived for the next 25 years. She relocated back to Michigan after Bill's death, to be closer to loved ones. Betty was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church and had been a member of the Ham Radio Club in Venice, Fla. She enjoyed playing cards with loved ones, reading, walking, encouraging others and sharing her faith in the Lord.

Betty is survived by four children, Louis (Donna) Rockwood of Adrian, Nancy Peters of Victoria, Texas, Kathy (Tom) McCarty of Rockford, Mich., and Judy (Al) Finley of Laurel, Md.; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marian Waldvogel of Ida and Dorothy (David) Rickaby of Adrian; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Bill Tornow.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church with the Rev. Daryl Etheridge officiating, to be followed by cremation. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Adrian. Burial of cremains will be in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at St. Matthews's Lutheran Church.

A special thank you to Gaslight Village Assisted Living and all their loving and caring staff. There will be a memorial service for Mom when the time is right, to celebrate faith, family, friends and food.

Published in The Daily Telegram from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
