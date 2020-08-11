ADRIAN - Ella May Thomas, age 78, of Adrian passed away, Aug. 9, 2020.
She was born May 8, 1942, in Fork Ridge, Tenn., the daughter of William and Lola (Gordon) Littrell. In 1953, her family moved from Tennessee to Clinton. From 1985 to 2016, she resided in South Boardman, Mich.
Ella is survived by her children, Michelle Riddell and Leo (Kristin) Thomas; three granddaughters, Kate, Anna and Allyson; and sister, Patricia (Ron) Coffelt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lola Littrell; one son, William Klomp; and one sister, Sheila Walden.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery, 208 Coman Street Clinton, with Kyle Ragless officiating. Burial will follow. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.