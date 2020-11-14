1/
Ellen C. Beal
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALDRON - Ellen C. Beal, age 78, of Waldron passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

She was the oldest child of Donald and Laura (Frisbie) Beal-Masters, born on July 20, 1942, in Addison. Ellen graduated from Addison High School and continued her education at Malone University in Canton, Ohio. She worked for the Addison public school district for several years as an educator. Ellen spent the remainder of her teaching career at Bird Lake Bible School in Osseo, holding roles as both educator and principal.

She was an avid reader, artist and musician, including the vibraharp. Ellen enjoyed sewing, crocheting and needlework. She was an avid researcher on the British royal family and built an extensive collection of memorabilia. Ellen visited England numerous times as well as other countries and loved to tell others of her travels. Of her many travels, Israel was the highlight to her.

Survivors include her sister, Martha (Jim) Redinger of Montpelier; dad, the Rev. Max Masters of Waldron; sister-in-law, Diane Beal of Adrian; and three nephews, Todd Beal, Ryan (Kimberly) Beal and Brian (Joy) Redinger.

In addition to her parents, Donald and Laura Beal-Masters, Ellen was preceded in death by a nephew, Brent Beal, and brother, Norman Beal, who was called to his heavenly home shortly after her passing.

Graveside services for Ellen Beal will be held Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township with the Rev. Don Nichols and the Rev. Daniel Hellmann officiating. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bird Lake Wesleyan Missionary Church. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com to share online condolences and memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home
40 S Manning St
Hillsdale, MI 49242
(517) 437-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Horn-Eagle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved