ADRIAN - Ellen Edith Burroughs, age 91, of Adrian passed away May 18, 2019.
She was born Feb. 23, 1928, to Rudolph and Minnie (Brenke) Knoblauch. Ellen loved her dogs, and they did everything together. The family would also like to send a heartfelt thank you to Ellen's granddaughter, Samantha Gill, for her care of Ellen over the last few years.
Ellen is survived by her children, Rodney (Kathy) Burroughs of Jasper and Nancy Burroughs of Adrian; her grandchildren, Tony, Brandy, Cory, Samantha and Blake; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, and a son, Roger.
Cremation has taken place per Ellen's wishes. There will be no public services held.
