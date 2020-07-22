1/1
Ellen L. Palmer
1940 - 2020
ADRIAN - Ellen L. Palmer, age 80 of Adrian, formerly of Tecumseh passed away July 20, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 18, 1940, in Torrington, Wyo., the only daughter of William and Ellen (Farnham) Mason. Ellen graduated from Adrian Catholic Central in 1958. On Oct. 7, 1961, she married James Palmer and he survives.

Ellen was very creative and used her talents crafting, quilting and making gifts for family and friends. She was also owned a floral design business. Ellen was an excellent cook who enjoyed trying new recipes for her family.

In addition to Jim, her husband of almost 59 years, she is survived by their sons: Todd of Adrian, Michael of Toledo and Robert (Suzie) of Grand Rapids; her brother Rodger Mason of Adrian; grandchildren: Natasha (Robert), Mitchell, Duncan, Gordon, Katie and Cameron; and a great-grandson Colton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Mary Mason, brother Robert Mason and her daughter Melissa Bellazzini.

Memorial services will take place at 7 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Wagley Funeral. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 p.m. until the service.

Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
05:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
JUL
24
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
