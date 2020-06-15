ADRIAN - Ellen L. (Meyers) Phipps, age 89, of Adrian, Mich., passed away June 11, 2020, at her daughter's home in Hudson, Mich., from complications of dementia.She was born April 5, 1931, to Geneva and Arthur Meyers.She married Roger Phipps on May 7, 1949; he preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 1987.She enjoyed being a full-time homemaker and loved being with her family and friends. She was always ready to help when you needed it. She attended Crossroads Community Church.She is survived by her daughter, Norma (Bob) Forbes of Hudson; her sister, Ruth Ann Sowers of Whitehall, Mich.; special niece/daughter, Sharlene (J.B.) Burkhart of Cape Coral, Fla.; granddaughter, Tammy (Troy) Murphy of Hudson; stepgranddaughter, Louise Sneyd of Canandaigua, Mich.; great-granddaughters, Emma and MacKenzie, and baby brother on the way; stepgreat-granddaughters, Dorothy Bump and her daughter, Ava, and Gracie Bump; special great-grandson, Harley (Felicia) Sneyd, and also Davidson, Kaitlyn, Brantly, Seth and Connor.In addition to her husband, Roger, she was preceded in death by one sister, Georgianna Bush; two brothers, Robert Cooper and William Cooper; and stepgranddaughter, Melissa Forbes.Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with pastor Scott Winstead officiating.Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian.Visitation will at 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, MI.The family would like to thank Hospice of Lenawee for their loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.