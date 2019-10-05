|
|
ARCHBOLD, Ohio - Ellen Lynn Keefer, age 56, of Tecumseh and formerly of Archbold, Ohio, died Oct. 2, 2019, at Tecumseh Place, after a brave battle with a terminal illness.
She was born Jan. 1, 1963, in Adrian to LeRoy "Red" and Garnite (Schoonover) Keller. Ellen had been employed by Sauder Woodworking for over 20 years.
Ellen is survived by two daughters, Brittney Keefer of Adrian and Erica Keefer of Blissfield. She was preceded in death by her mother, Garnite Keller, and father and step-mother, Red and Artie Keller.
Ellen will be dearly missed. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Careline Hospice Care. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019